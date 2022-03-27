Utah man sentenced for making terrorist bomb-making tutorial

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old Utah man will spend a decade in a federal prison after admitting to making a bomb-making tutorial to help the Islamic State, or ISIS.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Murat Suljovic of Salt Lake City was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Suljovic pleaded guilty in 2020 to providing material support or resources to terrorists.

His plea agreement says Suljovic admitted to providing a bomb-making tutorial video and advice on how and where to carry out an attack to two unnamed people.