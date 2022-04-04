Hobbled Bacot comes up short in Tar Heels’ NCAA title push

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot never looked like himself in the national championship game against Kansas because he was battling an ankle injury. Bacot finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, but most of that production came in the first half of the 72-69 loss to the Jayhawks. Bacot injured his right ankle when he stepped on a teammate during Saturday’s win against rival Duke. He insisted he’d be ready to play but was clearly limited against Kansas big man David McCormack. Bacot made just 3 of 13 shots before exiting after reinjuring the ankle in the final minute.