Sam Asghari says he’s ‘always looked forward to’ fatherhood
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Britney Spears has shared that she is having a baby and now her fiancé is revealing his thoughts about fatherhood.
“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Sam Asghari wrote on his verified Instagram account Monday.
“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly,” he wrote in the caption of a drawing showing a family of lions. “It is the most important job i will ever do.”
Earlier Spears had posted on her verified Instagram account that after losing some weight to go on a recent Maui vacation, she had gained it back and wrote that Asghari told her she was “food pregnant.”
“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote.
CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.
Asghari and Spears got engaged in September 2021 and do not currently have any children together.
She shares teen sons Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
