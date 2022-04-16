Gil Hodges’ family cherishing long-awaited Hall selection

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Their 50-year wait over, the family of Gil Hodges is as relieved to see the patriarch selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as they are grateful for the opportunity it provides kin he never met to understand the impact he made on baseball in New York City. Hodges was finally elected to the Hall of Fame in December by a special committee, ending half a century of waiting that included several close calls. Hodges hit 370 homers and made eight All-Star teams for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets. He is best known for leading the Mets to a World Series title in just his second year as their manager in 1969.