Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had the breakout game of his young career, scoring 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 Game 1 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor. Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanFleet added 18.