Nice beats Lorient 2-1 to go 4th; PSG hosts Marseille

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Andy Delort’s late goal gave Nice a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Lorient in the French league and kept it in contention for a Champions League place. Delort’s second goal of the game saw him head in Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg’s cross in the 88th minute. The win moved fourth-place Nice two points behind Rennes in third place and a Champions League playoff spot. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Marseille later Sunday. A win for Marseille would move it six points clear in second and automatic Champions League qualification. Lyon routed Bordeaux 6-1 to go some way to appeasing its disgruntled supporters.