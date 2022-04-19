Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya was shot in back of the head after encounter with officer, family attorneys say

By Amanda Watts and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

An autopsy commissioned by Patrick Lyoya’s family shows the 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head following an April 4 encounter with a Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer, attorneys representing the family said Tuesday.

Lyoya and the officer, who has not been publicly identified, had a physical encounter following a traffic stop.

“Today, based on scientific evidence, we can confirm that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of his head,” attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday in a news conference. “That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing and what his family believes was an execution.”

Forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz, who performed the autopsy, attended the news conference.

Lyoya’s death, like those of other unarmed Black men at the hands of police, prompted protests, with demonstrators chanting, “Justice for Patrick.”

Lyoya’s family has called for the officer to be prosecuted. The officer is on paid leave and his police powers have been suspended, the Grand Rapids police chief has said.

