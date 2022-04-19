Colorado rock climber falls 70 feet to death in Utah canyon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old Colorado man died after falling about 70 feet during a rock climbing excursion in Utah. Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Arlo Lott Jr., of Steamboat Springs, fell when his rappel anchor broke loose in Farnsworth Canyon on Saturday. A helicopter medical crew tried to save his life for nearly an hour. It was the second climbing death in Emery County in as many days. On Friday, 50-year-old Craig Barlow, of Salt Lake City, was watching his friends rappel when the ledge he was sitting on broke loose. He fell 50 feet and died at a hospital.