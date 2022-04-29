New gas pipeline boosts Europe’s bid to ease Russian supply

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports get greater access to the global natural gas market. The pipeline will ensure that large volumes of gas will flow between the two countries in both directions. It’s a project seen as being an urgent priority in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and this week’s gas supply cutoff by Moscow of EU member states Poland and Bulgaria. It’s one of many efforts as member states scramble to edit their energy mix to reduce reliance on Russia.