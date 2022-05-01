Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins meet in a first-round NHL playoffs series starting Monday. The Hurricanes are coming off the most successful regular-season in franchise history, a second straight year with a division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with how they perform in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in the first two of those seasons. Carolina won the three regular-season meetings by a combined score of 16-1. Game 1 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.