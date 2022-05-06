Nearly 2,000 graduates to be recognized at Saturday’s commencement

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A total of 1,989 spring and summer 2022 graduates will receive 2,144 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University’s annual spring commencement ceremonies on May 7.

Graduates will be recognized at two ceremonies.

Holt Arena, which has been home to the University’s commencement ceremonies for more than 50 years, is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, so guest seating will be limited to the south side of the venue. Both ceremonies will also stream live on the University’s YouTube channel.

“Holt Arena plays an important part in celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates,” said Allyson Johnson, Director of University Events and Protocol. “It was important for us to continue the 52-year tradition of holding graduation under the dome, even in the midst of a major renovation project. We hope our graduates and their guests will pardon our dust, look beyond the unusual backdrop of construction, and share in the excitement of Idaho State’s future.”

The breakdown of degrees and certificates includes 27 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, seven Doctor of Education degrees, eight Doctor of Audiology degrees, two Doctor of Arts degrees, 23 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 46 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 80 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, seven Educational Specialist degrees, 451 master’s degrees, 121 academic certificates, 814 bachelor’s degrees, 386 associate degrees, and 172 certificates from the College of Technology.

“I am proud of each and every graduate,” Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee said. “Commencement is a culmination of years of hard work and perseverance. On Saturday, we will celebrate thousands of Bengals who have reached a life-changing milestone and will now go out into the world well prepared for the future.”

ISU alumni Bradley Irvine, ‘20, ‘22 will perform the National Anthem at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Graduate Rian Bree Bassett, ‘22, will perform at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Graduate Cassidy Brooke Evans, ‘22 will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony, and graduate John Lancaster, ‘22, will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Satterlee will greet the audience and confer degrees. Names will be read by Barbara Wood Roberts.

Several will be honored at the 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

Three Distinguished Faculty award winners will be recognized — Distinguished Researcher Thom Hasenpflug, Distinguished Teaching Nancy Devine, and Distinguished Service Dave Martin.

Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2022 are: Sharon Price, College of Arts and Letters - Fine Arts and Humanities: Steven Lee, College of Arts and Letters - Social and Behavioral Sciences, Mike Hayhurst, College of Business, Bob Myers, The College of Education, Dave Jeppesen, College of Science and Engineering: Dave Jeppesen, Darlene Travis, College of Health, Steve White, College of Pharmacy, Jamie Bell, College of Technology and Michael D. Jones, Graduate School.

Outstanding Student Award recipients for 2022 are Kendra Berry, College of Arts and Letters - Fine Arts and Humanities; Eizaak Jordan, College of Arts and Letters - Social Sciences; Lynnea Dale, College of Business, Denver Dobson, College of Education; Robbie Spiers, College of Science and Engineering- Engineering, Camile Hansen, College of Science and Engineering- Physical Science, Kate Allen, College of Health, Caden Alder, College of Pharmacy, Andrew Hall, College of Technology, Alex Wooding, Graduate School Masters Candidate, and Ali Shokrgozar, Graduate School Doctoral Candidate.