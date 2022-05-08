Pocatello community participates in annual spring cleanup

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck came out to Caldwell Park on Saturday to take part in the annual Community-Wide Spring Cleanup.

The annual cleanup is spearheaded by the Community Beautification Council, which is a committee of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

"When we have this cleanup up every year in May, I'm just always so encouraged by the sense of volunteerism and a sense of community that people in Pocatello and Chubbuck have," said event organizer Mark Dahlquist.

Additional sponsors of the cleanup included Lookout Credit Union, Johnson Family McDonald’s, Ed’s Painting Contractors, Inc., Citizens Community Bank, NeighborWorks Pocatello, Ireland Bank, and Intermountain Gas.

All cleanup participants also received a free pancake and sausage breakfast cooked up by the Chamber Chiefs.