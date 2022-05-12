Tottenham beats Arsenal 3-0 to tighten race for CL spot

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has revived its hopes of beating Arsenal to the final Champions League qualification position by overwhelming its fierce north London rival in a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min added another just after halftime to move Tottenham one point behind fourth-place Arsenal, which had center back Rob Holding sent off when the score was 1-0. There are two games remaining for each team and Tottenham’s finish to the season looks easier than Arsenal’s. Spurs face two of the bottom four in Burnley and already-relegated Norwich while Arsenal must travel to Newcastle before a home game against Everton.