Naomi Judd’s public memorial host and performers announced

Sunday’s public celebration for the life of Naomi Judd will feature tributes from family and friends, along with never-before-seen performances.

“Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts, who is a close family friend to the Judds, will host the memorial for the famed country singer who died in April.

She was 76.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town and The Gaithers are among the artists schedule to perform.

There will also be special messages from Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey and Salma Hayek, according to a press release from CMT, which will broadcast the the event.

Judd’s husband Larry Strickland will be in attendance. Her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd are also scheduled to make appearances.

Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will serve as hosts for CMT, providing commentary throughout the celebration to be held at the former home of the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The special will air commercial-free at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

