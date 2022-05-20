State H.S. softball scores Day 1 – Friday, May 20
(KIFI)
5A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Skyview 9
(8) Highland 0
(2) Coeur d'Alene 5
(7) Thunder Ridge 4
CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(6) Capital 6
(7) Thunder Ridge 1
(8) Highland 3
(5) Eagle 13
4A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Vallivue 8
(5) Blackfoot 7
(3) Pocatello 4
(6) Hillcrest 8
Pocatello 7
Twin Falls 9
CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(8) Lakeland 11
(5) Blackfoot 6
(7) Jerome 9
(6) Hillcrest 4
(8) Lakeland 8
(3) Pocatello 5
3A TOURNAMENT:
(2) Marsh Valley 3
(7) South Fremont 4
(7) South Fremont 1
(3) Weiser 8
CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(7) South Fremont 14
(5) Timberlake 8
(6) Buhl 11
(2) Marsh Valley 10
2A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Malad 10
(8) North Fremont 0
(4) New Plymouth 2
(1) Malad 3
(2) West Jefferson 3
(7) Nampa Christian 13
(3) St. Maries 6
(2) West Jefferson 2
CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(8) North Fremont 7
(5) Melba 5
(8) North Fremont 6
(2) West Jefferson 13
