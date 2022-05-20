Skip to Content
State H.S. softball scores Day 1 – Friday, May 20

5A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Skyview  9
(8) Highland  0

(2) Coeur d'Alene  5
(7) Thunder Ridge  4

CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(6) Capital   6
(7) Thunder Ridge  1

(8) Highland 3
(5) Eagle 13

4A TOURNAMENT:
(4) Vallivue  8
(5) Blackfoot  7

(3) Pocatello  4
(6) Hillcrest  8

Pocatello 7
Twin Falls 9

CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(8) Lakeland 11
(5) Blackfoot 6

(7) Jerome 9
(6) Hillcrest 4

(8) Lakeland  8
(3) Pocatello  5

3A TOURNAMENT:
(2) Marsh Valley  3
(7) South Fremont  4

(7) South Fremont 1
(3) Weiser 8

CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(7) South Fremont 14
(5) Timberlake 8

(6) Buhl 11
(2) Marsh Valley 10

2A TOURNAMENT:
(1) Malad   10
(8) North Fremont  0

(4) New Plymouth 2
(1) Malad 3

(2) West Jefferson  3
(7) Nampa Christian  13

(3) St. Maries 6
(2) West Jefferson 2

CONSOLATION BRACKET:
(8) North Fremont 7
(5) Melba 5

(8) North Fremont 6
(2) West Jefferson 13


