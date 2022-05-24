Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band heading back on tour

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Get your tickets because Bruce Springsteen is hitting the road next year.

“The Boss” and the E Street Band will kick off their next tour in 2023, their first together since 2017.

The first stop is April 28 in Barcelona. Springsteen posted the European leg of the tour to his Instagram on Tuesday.

US tour dates have not yet been announced.

The E Street Band and Springsteen have performed together since 1972. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa is one of the band’s guitarists.

The band has also performed with other well known artists like Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.