25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for 25 people who are missing after a ferry sank in the Makassar Strait in Central Sulawesi province. A total of 42 people were on the boat when it sank in bad weather on Thursday morning while traveling from a seaport in Makassar to Kalmas Island in Pangkep Regency, the head of the provincial search and rescue agency said Sunday. Seventeen people were later rescued, including by two tugboats that were at sea at the time of the incident. Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.