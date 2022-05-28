Hamlin takes pole for Coca-Cola 600; Larson starts in back

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — If Kyle Larson hopes to repeat as Coca-Cola 600 champion he’ll have to do so starting from the back of the field. Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for NASCAR’s longest race on Sunday while Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, will begin 36th after crashing in practice. Hamlin turned a lap of 183.68 mph for his first pole of the year and the 34th of his career. Hamlin was also on the pole for the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 but has never won the race. Larson hit the wall in practice and unable to participate in qualifying.