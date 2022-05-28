Official: Boats collide on Georgia river, 2 dead, 3 missing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and three others are missing after two motorboats collided on a river in coastal Georgia near Savannah. At least four other passengers suffered minor injuries and one other person was reported airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter for medical attention. Authorities told The Savannah Morning News that one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three occupants when they collided Saturday morning on the Wilmington River. Saturday marked the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.