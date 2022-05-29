Anderson sharp on mound, Dodgers sweep D-backs with 3-1 win

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a four-game series from the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Anderson continued his streak of great pitching, giving the Dodgers a rotation a much-needed lift after injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered five hits over his six innings and has given up just two earned runs over his last 21 innings, spanning three starts that all ended in wins. Arizona’s offense has managed just seven total runs over the past four games.