Berlusconi returns to Serie A with Monza after playoff win

ROME (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi is a Serie A owner again after his Monza club won a Serie B playoff to reach the top division. Monza beat Pisa 4-3 in extra time for a 6-4 aggregate victory. It’s the first time Monza has reached the top flight in its 110-year history. The 85-year-old Berlusconi bought Monza in 2018 and installed Adriano Galliani as CEO to reprise the same duo that found success at AC Milan until Berlusconi sold the Rossoneri in 2017. Serie B champion Lecce and second-place Cremonese had already won direct promotion. Pisa and Monza finished third and fourth in the table.