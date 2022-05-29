Chapman helps Blue Jays rally past Angels with 6-5 win

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto’s three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh’s RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked pinch-hitter Taylor Ward to load the bases. Adam Cimber got the win and Kyle Barraclough was charged with the loss.