Eun-Hee Ji wins LPGA Match-Play, gets US Women’s Open spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eun-Hee Ji won the LPGA Match-Play on Sunday for a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 at Shadow Creek. Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open winner, took the last spot at Pine Needles with her sixth LPGA Tour victory and first since 2019. At 36, Ji is the oldest South Korean winner in LPGA Tour history. Ranked 83rd in the world, she was seeded 36th in the 64-player field. Furue is winless on the LPGA Tour. Ranked 27th, the 22-year-old Japanese player was seeded 10th. In the windy morning semifinals, Ji beat Andrea Lee 4 and 3, and Furue edged Lilia Vu 2 and 1. Vu beat Lee 4 and 2 in the third-place match.