Hurricanes, Rangers face Game 7 for trip to conference final

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are set for a Game 7 in their second-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hurricanes are 7-0 at home and have home-ice advantage again. The Rangers have won four straight elimination games following a comeback win against Pittsburgh in the first round. The winner will reach the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Cup champion Tampa Bay. The Rangers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2015. The Hurricanes are trying to get back there for the second time in four seasons.