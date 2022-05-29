Popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police are investigating the murder of a popular Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music, a day after he was fatally shot. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known around the world by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, a district in northern India’s Punjab state. Police believe his killing to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. Moose Wala, 28, started off as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard Albums chart.