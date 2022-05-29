SEC, ACC each land 4 regionals for NCAA baseball tournament

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through next Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17. Tennessee is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed.