UN envoy decries Sudan violence after 2 killed in protests

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Sudan has decried the killing of two people in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. His comments came Sunday, a day after protesters once again took to the streets of the capital to denounce an October military coup. Hundreds of people marched in Khartoum, where activists say security forces violently dispersed the crowds and chased them in the streets. Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy, says on Twitter he’s appalled by the “violent death of two young protesters in Khartoum.” The two were killed in protests in a Khartoum neighborhood. One was shot dead by security forces and the other died from tear gas. That’s according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.