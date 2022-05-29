Visit by far-right Israeli lawmaker sparks Jerusalem unrest

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, joined by scores of ultranationalist supporters, has entered Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, prompting a crowd of Palestinians to begin throwing rocks and fireworks toward nearby Israeli police. The unrest erupted early Sunday ahead of a mass ultranationalist Israeli march planned later Sunday through the heart of the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. Some 3,000 Israeli police were deployed throughout the city. Israel says the march is meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City, in the 1967 Mideast war. But Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as their capital, see the march as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.