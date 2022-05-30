For Heat, no championship made season feel like ‘a waste’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — A frustrated Bam Adebayo tore his jersey apart as he walked off the court after the final buzzer. Erik Spoelstra made no effort to hide his sadness about how the Miami Heat’s season ended. Kyle Lowry said the year was wasted. The hope was to spend Tuesday flying to the NBA Finals. Instead, the Heat enter an offseason of decisions. A team that was assembled with a singular goal of winning a championship will spend the coming months lamenting a chance that slipped away.