Riley’s hot bat, Wright’s 13th win lead Braves past D-backs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and three RBIs, Kyle Wright earned his NL-leading 13th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Riley homered in the first and drove in runs with doubles in the third and fifth. He has 11 homers, 24 RBIs and a .427 average this month. The defending World Series champion Braves began the day in second place and three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta had lost four of seven but improved to 37-14 since June 1, the best record in the major leagues over that span. Wright has won five straight decisions and has a 2.93 ERA over his last six starts.

