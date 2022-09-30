Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 to move into a tie for the NL East lead. The defending World Series champion Braves soaked in the raucous atmosphere at sold-out Truist Park. Atlanta is trying to keep the Mets from winning once in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the two teams. Both teams are 98-59 with five games to go in the regular season. Riley and Olson became the first players to hit back-to-back homers off deGrom since Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson did it for the Braves on June 18, 2019.

