Burnes outpitches Alcantara, Brewers edge Marlins 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak earlier in the day with a victory over the Nationals in Washington. Burnes (12-8) allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.98. Devin Williams struck out three and worked around a pair of walks in the ninth for his 15th save. Alcantara (14-9) struck out eight over his eight innings of work.

