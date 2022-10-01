Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought has been hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson was rocked for eight hits and seven runs in six innings. The Game 1 loss for the fading Phillies was their sixth defeat in their past seven outings. Philadelphia began Saturday a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third wild-card berth in the National League. Luke Voit, Joey Meneses and Luis García homered for the Nationals, owners of the worst record in the majors at 55-102.

