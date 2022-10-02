Ferrieri Caputi 1st woman ref in Serie A; Atalanta goes top

Atalanta moved joint top in Italy with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina while at Sassuolo Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A match. Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute although it was all about the assist by Luis Muriel. Atalanta moved level with Napoli. They are three points above defending champion AC Milan and Lazio. Ferrieri Caputi was in charge of Sassuolo’s 5-0 win over Salernitana.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.