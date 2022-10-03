Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others

Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years, and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. One reason Larsen endured the storm is because he’s part owner and photographer for the local news website. He wanted to document the storm and its aftermath for publication. He said the island was unrecognizable after the storm passed, calling the scene horrific. He and his family eventually were evacuated by boat.

