Bills rule out safety Poyer, tight end Knox against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Poyer leads the NFL with four interceptions and will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries. Also ruled out for a second consecutive week were cornerback Christian Benford, and backup receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder. On the bright side, receiver Isaiah McKenzie practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable due to a concussion.

