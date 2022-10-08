Bournemouth rallies to beat Leicester with Foley watching on

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth’s prospective new owner Bill Foley watched from the stands as the club mounted a second-half comeback to beat struggling Leicester 2-1 in the English Premier League. The American businessman is reportedly close to completing a 120 million pound takeover from owner Maxim Demin and was on hand at Vitality Stadium to watch quickfire goals from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie seal the win. Leicester forward Patson Daka looked set to spoil the occasion for the south-coast side by giving the Foxes a 10th-minute lead. But Brendan Rodgers’ team paid a heavy price for a string of defensive errors as it missed a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.