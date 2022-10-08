Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list

Russian authorities on Friday declared a popular rapper and writer, as well as one of Russia’s most prominent feminists, to be “foreign agents”, a legal designation widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, a dual Russian-British national whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the register alongside science-fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky and Alyona Popova, who has headed the Russian campaign for legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. Both Fyodorov and Glyukhovsky have voiced strong opposition to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with a Moscow court in June ordering Glukhovsky’s arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army.”

