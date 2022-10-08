Modeste levels Dortmund with Bayern late in ‘Klassiker’

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Anthony Modeste has scored in the last minute of injury time against Bayern Munich to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s ‘Klassiker.’ The French forward set up Youssoufa Moukoko for the equalizer in the 75th then clinched what felt like a winning goal in the 95th when he headed in Nico Schlotterbeck’s cross from close range. Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sané scored with the visitors’ first two shots on target to put Bayern on track for its eighth consecutive league win over its main rival. But Modeste’s equalizer denied Bayern top spot and kept Dortmund level on points with the Bavarian powerhouse after nine rounds.

