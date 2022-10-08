Young’s first-half shooting leads Hawks past Bucks 118-109

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, playing only in the first half, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 118-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second of two games in Abu Dhabi. Young connected on 11 of 15 shots. But it was his 3-point shooting, extending at times beyond 30 feet, where he seemed to score at will converting 7 of 9. He also handed out six assists over 20 minutes. Lindell Wiggington led Milwaukee with 16 points. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 15 points, while Jrue Holiday added 12 points for the Bucks.

