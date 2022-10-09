Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has left the game against the New York Jets with an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater was starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was starting after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s previous game on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati.

