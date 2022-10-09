Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles. Tony Pollard made an outstanding 57-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after racking up four consecutive wins without injured QB Dak Prescott. Cooper Kupp made a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Rams, who fell below .500 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.