Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Midges are swarming the Cleveland’s home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. The same type of flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes. In 2007, Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain famously became engulfed on the mound during Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

