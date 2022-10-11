Kraken rookies Wright, Beniers ready for season debut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Kraken are unveiling a lineup with some important additions up front that the team hopes will address some of the problems Seattle faced scoring goals last season. The additions of veterans scorers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand should be significant boosts, but most eyes will be on Matty Beniers and 18-year-old Shane Wright. Beniers was the first draft pick in Kraken history and he made his debut late last season. The Kraken took Wright at No. 4 overall in this year’s draft.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.