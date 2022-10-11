Salzburg draws at Zagreb, stays unbeaten in Champions League

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb but relinquished the top spot in its group. Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack. Robert Ljubičić leveled for Croatian champion Dinamo in the 40th at a corner after a lengthy wait for video review. Both teams had shots which clipped the crossbar late in the second half. Salzburg’s record of three draws and one win saw it slip behind group leader Chelsea.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.