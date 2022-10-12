Big 12 coaches tab TCU guard Miles preseason player of year

IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU guard Mike Miles has been picked as the preseason Big 12 player of the year by the league’s coaches. Miles, Baylor guard Adam Flagler and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson are unanimous picks on the All-Big 12 team announced Wednesday. The team was voted on by league coaches who couldn’t vote for their own players. Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson and Texas teammates Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr are also on the team. Oklahoma senior guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada, was tabbed the league’s preseason newcomer of the year, and Baylor guard Keyonte George the top incoming freshman.

