Notre Dame tight ends provide spark in 3-game winning streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame has started putting up points and one big reason is its deep pool of tight ends. Preseason All-American Michael Mayer has played a key role. He leads the Fighting Irish in every major receiving category with 33 catches, 351 yards and five touchdown receptions. Notre Dame’s younger, less experienced tight ends have been equally productive. Freshman Eli Raridon and Holden Staes and former walk-on Davis Sherwood have given quarterback Drew Pyne consistent options. The Fighting Irish have won three straight games after an 0-2 start.

