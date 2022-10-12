Ragin’ Cajuns spoil Marshall’s inaugural Sun Belt home game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the ULL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two-possession lead. ULL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.