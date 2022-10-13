Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang as the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists. The trio joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured teammates in major North American professional sports history. Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes.