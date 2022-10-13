Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:55 PM

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang as the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists. The trio joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured teammates in major North American professional sports history. Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content