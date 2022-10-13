Gallardo to leave as River Plate coach after 8 years

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Marcelo Gallardo is leaving his job as coach of River Plate after eight years and 14 titles. The Argentinian coach says he will not be extending his contract when it expires in December. Among the club’s titles under Gallardo was the 2018 Copa Libertadores. They have not won any trophies this season, however. River sold several key players to European clubs in recent years, making the team less competitive. Gallardo has been linked to European clubs, but he did not discuss his future during the press conference.

